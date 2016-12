Rollins was claimed by the Cubs on Friday, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.

Since Nov. 18, Rollins has moved on waivers from the Mariners to the Cubs to the Rangers to the Phillies back to the Rangers and now back to the Cubs. Chicago may once again attempt to send him through waivers to get him off the 40-man roster. He will offer organizational bullpen depth wherever he finally ends up when the 2017 season begins.