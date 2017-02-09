Rollins was designated for assignment on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The move was to make room for Alec Mills, who the Cubs recently acquired in a trade with the Royals. It isn't too much of a surprise Rollins was the roster casualty, as he has already moved quite a few times on waivers, including being claimed by the Cubs earlier this offseason. Chicago will try to send him through waivers again, but wherever he ends up, he'll serve as organizational depth.