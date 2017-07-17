Maples is expected to be promoted to Triple-A Iowa soon, Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago reports.

Maples isn't a high-profile prospect in the Cubs' system, but he's been a fast mover this season. After being a 14th round draft pick back in 2011, he was still at High-A to start this season, but he managed to work his way up to Double-A and struck out 28 hitters in 13.2 innings pitched. He still struggles with command, but his high strikeout totals have put him on the map now that he's progressing up the organizational ladder.