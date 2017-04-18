Cubs' Dylan Cease: Flashing strikeout potential at Low-A
Cease, 21 has a 1.00 ERA and 15:5 K:BB through nine innings for Low-A South Bend.
Cease possesses a blazing fastball, but it will be the development and command of his secondary pitches that ultimately decide his fate. Still, thus far he's managing 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings during his brief tenure in the minors.
