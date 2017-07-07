The Cubs recalled Floro from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Floro will occupy a bullpen spot, but it may only last until the Cubs return from the All-Star break and perhaps welcome back injured starters Kyle Hendricks (hand) and John Lackey (foot).

