Floro (arm) was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Wednesday.

The North-Siders made a move for former top prospect Eddie Butler which required a 40-man roster spot to be opened up, ultimately ending Floro's time on the 40-man. The Cal State Fullerton product found some success in the minor leagues last season, posting a 2.88 ERA and a 1.6 BB/9 in 50 innings in relief, so he could garner some interest during the waiver period even with the arm soreness he experienced at the back end of 2016.

