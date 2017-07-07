The Cubs are expected to recall Floro from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Muskat spotted Floro in the Cubs' clubhouse, so a move probably will be made before their Friday contest. The right-handed reliever is saddled with an 8.53 ERA in 6.1 major-league innings this year and would just occupy a temporary mop-up role.

