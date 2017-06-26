Floro is expected to be sent down to Triple-A Monday to make room for Jeimer Candelario on the MLB roster, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Candelario is getting the call because Addison Russell suffered a shoulder injury Sunday and the team needs infield depth. Floro just got called up on Thursday and he did not appear in a game during this stint at the MLB level. He'll likely be back up with the Cubs at some point later this year, perhaps as soon as Russell heals up.