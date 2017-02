Floro (arm) was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Floro cleared waivers Friday after being designated for assignment Wednesday. Although he's no longer on the Cubs' 40-man roster, he will report to major league spring training. Floro made 12 appearances with the Rays in 2016, notching a 4.20 ERA with a 1.87 WHIP across 15.0 innings.