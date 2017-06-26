Floro was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

With Jeimer Candelario joining the team from Triple-A to temporarily fill-in for the injured Addison Russell (shoulder), Floro was sent back to Iowa as the corresponding roster casualty. The 26-year-old didn't appear in a game during his latest stint with the big club, but he compiled a 8.53 ERA and 2.21 WHIP in 6.1 innings with the Cubs earlier in the season. He'll likely be back in the majors sometime later in the year, and could even rejoin the team once Russell is healthy.