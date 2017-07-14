Cubs' Dylan Floro: Will be optioned Friday
Floro will be sent down to Triple-A Iowa prior to Friday's game against the Orioles, The Chicago Tribune's Mark Gonzales reports.
Floro heads back to Iowa in order to make room for Jose Quintana on the 25-man roster. During his appearances with the big-league team this season, Floro has given up seven earned runs during 9.2 innings out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old has been up and down between Chicago and Iowa a few times already this season, and could return again in the near future to provide middle-relief depth for the Cubs.
