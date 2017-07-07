Cubs' Eddie Butler: Fires four shutout innings Friday
Butler (4-3) allowed no runs on four hits and three walks along with a hit batsman while striking out one across four innings, but didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Pirates.
Butler left the contest with a four-run lead, but after burning through 86 pitches, he was removed before qualifying for a victory. He's failed to make it into the fifth inning in three of his last four starts, but he's allowed one or fewer runs in three games during that span, making him a player who's an emerging fantasy option with a respectable 3.86 ERA. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.
