Butler (4-2) tossed five scoreless innings in Monday's win over the Nationals, allowing four hits with no walks and one strikeout.

Butler pitched to contact extremely effectively in this one, scattering four singles across five frames as the potent Nats offense struggled to square balls up. He could've gone even deeper into the game considering he was removed after just 64 pitches, but the bullpen preserved the victory for him despite a shaky ninth inning. Butler seems unlikely to go deep into games even if he does continue starting, but a stretch of nine innings in which he has allowed just one earned runs over his last two outings has lowered his ERA to a respectable 3.71. He appears set to stick in the rotation for the time being and will take his next turn Saturday against the Reds.