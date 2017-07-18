Butler was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Butler posted a serviceable 3.86 ERA as a big-league starter this season, but with John Lackey returning to the rotation and Jose Quintana entering the fold as well, there was simply no room on the roster for the former first rounder. He'll likely act as a rotation piece for the I-Cubs until another starter is needed in Chicago.