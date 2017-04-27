Cubs' Eddie Butler: Lands on DL
Butler was placed on the 7-day DL with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday with a rolled ankle, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
The injury isn't thought to be overly serious, and Butler should only miss one or two starts. The 26-year-old is off to a nice start at Iowa, posting a 1.46 ERA through 24.2 innings (four starts) this season.
More News
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...