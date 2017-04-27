Butler was placed on the 7-day DL with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday with a rolled ankle, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The injury isn't thought to be overly serious, and Butler should only miss one or two starts. The 26-year-old is off to a nice start at Iowa, posting a 1.46 ERA through 24.2 innings (four starts) this season.

