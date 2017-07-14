Butler will make the transition to the bullpen, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

With the addition of Jose Quintana and the return of Kyle Hendricks (hand) on the horizon, Butler will slide to the bullpen for the foreseeable future. During 12 appearances (11 starts) this season, Butler has posted a 3.88 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP. It will be interesting to see how Butler does coming out of the bullpen, as his 30:27 K:BB doesn't make him a strikeout pitcher by any means. On the flip side, he has done a great job limiting home runs during his time on the mound, allowing just four over the course of 53.1 innings in 2017.