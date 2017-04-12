Through two starts with Triple-A Iowa, Butler has allowed just one earned run in 12.2 innings. He's given up 10 hits and struck out seven.

After spring training, Cubs President Theo Epstein said Butler would have made the final roster if it had 26 spots, so he clearly impressed the organization after coming over in a February trade. If a rotation spot opens up due to injury or ineffectiveness, expect Butler to get the call.