Butler was traded to the Cubs on Monday in exchange for James Farris.

Butler heads to the defending champs after being DFA'd by Colorado on Saturday. The 25-year-old is coming off a rough season, in which he went 2-5 with a 7.17 ERA and spent most of the season with Triple-A Albuquerque. The 46th pick in the 2012 draft, Butler never really succeeded in the hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he has a 7.92 career ERA. He'll likely serve as organizational depth for the Cubs, but could aim for a bullpen spot out of spring training.