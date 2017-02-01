Cubs' Eddie Butler: Traded to Cubs
Butler was traded to the Cubs on Monday in exchange for James Farris.
Butler heads to the defending champs after being DFA'd by Colorado on Saturday. The 25-year-old is coming off a rough season, in which he went 2-5 with a 7.17 ERA and spent most of the season with Triple-A Albuquerque. The 46th pick in the 2012 draft, Butler never really succeeded in the hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he has a 7.92 career ERA. He'll likely serve as organizational depth for the Cubs, but could aim for a bullpen spot out of spring training.
