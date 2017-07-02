Cubs' Eddie Butler: Unravels in fourth inning Saturday
Butler (4-3) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks through 3.2 innings in Saturday's loss to the Reds. He struck out two.
Butler used just 35 pitches over the first three innings before imploding during a four-run fourth inning that he didn't complete. He walked in a run before allowing a go-ahead, two-run single to Jackson Stephens, Cincinnati's starting pitcher. The 26-year-old has only made it six innings in one of 10 starts this season, in part due to a high 4.56 BB/9, while his 4.18 ERA and 5.32 K/9 also limit his value outside of deeper leagues. Still, with Kyle Hendricks (hand) likely out until after the All-Star break, Butler should stick in the rotation. His next start is scheduled for Friday against the Pirates.
