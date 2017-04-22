Jimenez (shoulder) has progressed to playing outfield during extended spring training games, Phil Rogers of MLB.com reports.

It's great news from a recovery standpoint for Jimenez, who, until this point, had been limited to a designated hitter role. The 20-year-old has been slowly working his way back from a bone bruise in his right shoulder he suffered during spring training, but it appears activity is ramping up for the youngster. Jimenez will likely report to High-A Myrtle Beach after slashing .329/.369/.532 with Low-A South Bend last year.