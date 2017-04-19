Cubs' Eloy Jimenez: Getting at-bats at extended ST
Jimenez (shoulder) has been used as a designated hitter at extended spring training, MLB.com's Carrie Muskat reports.
Jimenez is working his way back from a bone bruise in his right shoulder that hampered him all of spring training and has cost him the beginning of the minor league season. However, the fact that he's ramping up his activity and is getting in-game at-bats is a welcome sign to both the Cubs and the 20-year-old prospect, although Jimenez's return date is still unknown. In Single-A last season, he hit .329 with 14 home runs and 84 RBI.
