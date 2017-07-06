Cubs' Eloy Jimenez: Showing improved approach at High-A
Jimenez, 20, is hitting .279/.358/.510 with eight home runs and a 32:17 K:BB in 147 at-bats for High-A Myrtle Beach.
Jimenez's plus-plus raw power and potentially plus hit tool are well known in prospect circles, but what's most impressive about his current campaign is the improved approach. After walking 5.4 percent of the time at Low-A, he is now walking 10.4 percent of the time at High-A, while cutting his strikeout rate from 20.3 percent to 19 percent. Jimenez is an elite hitting prospect, and could see a promotion to Double-A shortly after his appearance in this year's Futures Game.
