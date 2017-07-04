Pena was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

Pena gave up five earned runs in the first three appearances of this most recent call-up, but then settled down. The right-handed hadn't been scored upon in his last three appearances, and even picked up a victory in Thursday's outing. Pena will head back to the minors for now, but remains a viable bullpen option for the Cubs if needed later on.

