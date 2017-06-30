Cubs' Felix Pena: Picks up first MLB win Thursday
Pena (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to record the win Thursday against the Nationals. He did not allow a hit or a walk.
It was the first MLB win for the 27-year-old, who has been back and forth between the Cubs and Triple-A Iowa this season. Pena will likely get most of his work in the middle innings for the Cubs moving forward, so don't expect too many more vultured wins.
