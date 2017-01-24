Rodriguez agreed to a minor league deal with the Cubs, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 32-year-old spent the last three seasons with the A's, most recently compiling a 4.20 ERA across 40.2 innings in 2016 before undergoing shoulder surgery in September. He should be healthy and in position to compete for a bullpen spot come spring training.

