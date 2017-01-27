Concepcion has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cubs that includes an invitation to spring training, Bruce Mills of the Daily Herald reports.

The Cubs non-tendered Concepcion in December but he will remain in the organization for a sixth season. He will even get an opportunity to earn his way back onto the 40-man roster during spring training, but to say he's a long shot would be an understatement. Concepcion has struggled at the upper levels of the minor leagues and the Cubs have plenty of capable options in the bullpen.