Rondon agreed to a one-year, $5.8 million contract with the Cubs on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rondon lost the closer job upon Aroldis Chapman's arrival last year, but he put together another strong season and will be rewarded for his efforts in his second year of arbitration eligibility. Wade Davis was brought in this offseason to take over in the ninth inning, and while Rondon could get another chance to close if Davis goes down with an injury, Carl Edwards would probably receive some consideration as well.