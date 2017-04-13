Rondon exited Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with a sore knee, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The diagnosis was pretty vague, though the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious. Rondon should be considered day-to-day until the Cubs release more on his status Thursday.

