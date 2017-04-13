Rondon was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune report.

Rondon was lifted from the game after Chase Utley slid into him at home plate. The reliever was able to walk off under his own power while Justin Grimm came on to replace him. He should be considered day-to-day until the Cubs release more on his status.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories