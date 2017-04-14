Rondon's MRI on his knee Thursday came back clean, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It appears that Rondon avoided any sort of significant injury from his collision in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers. Manager Joe Maddon told reporters that Rondon threw a side session Thursday, but added that he may opt to hold Rondon out one extra day before making him available Saturday. If Rondon is indeed held out Friday, Pedro Strop or Carl Edwards would serve as the setup man if necessary.