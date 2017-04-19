Cubs' Hector Rondon: Records a hold Tuesday
Rondon recorded his second hold of the season in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning, with one walk and two strikeouts.
Rondon has been excellent for the Cubs so far this season, posting a 1.42 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and nine strikeouts through 6.1 innings. He's clearly behind Wade Davis in the Chicago bullpen, but Rondon is a good setup option and would presumably take over as closer if anything happened to Davis.
More News
-
Cubs' Hector Rondon: Returns to action for scoreless inning•
-
Cubs' Hector Rondon: MRI comes back clean•
-
Cubs' Hector Rondon: Undergoes MRI on knee•
-
Cubs' Hector Rondon: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Cubs' Hector Rondon: Exits game prematurely•
-
Cubs' Hector Rondon: Has manager's confidence despite struggles•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...