Rondon recorded his second hold of the season in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning, with one walk and two strikeouts.

Rondon has been excellent for the Cubs so far this season, posting a 1.42 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and nine strikeouts through 6.1 innings. He's clearly behind Wade Davis in the Chicago bullpen, but Rondon is a good setup option and would presumably take over as closer if anything happened to Davis.