Rondon recorded his second hold of the season in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning, with one walk and two strikeouts.

Rondon has been excellent for the Cubs so far this season, posting a 1.42 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and nine strikeouts through 6.1 innings. He's clearly behind Wade Davis in the Chicago bullpen, but Rondon is a good setup option and would presumably take over as closer if anything happened to Davis.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories