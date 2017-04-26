Rondon recorded his third hold of the season in Tuesday's win over the Pirates. He pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one walk and striking out one.

After Kyle Hendricks cruised through six scoreless innings and Koji Uehara shut down the Pirates in the seventh, Rondon took care of the eighth inning. He's been outstanding so far this season, posting a 1.08 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 11 strikeouts through 8.1 innings. He's behind Wade Davis in the Cubs' bullpen, but Rondon should be a good source of holds, ratios and strikeouts moving forward.