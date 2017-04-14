Rondon (knee) allowed a hit and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning Friday against the Pirates.

The right-hander was questionable for Friday's contest after injuring his knee Wednesday, but it seems like the clean bill of health offered following his MRI was enough to get him back into action. Rondon will likely be able to resume his duties as the Cubs' setup man moving forward, barring any lingering effects of the ailment.