Rondon underwent an MRI on his left knee Thursday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Rondon left Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers early after colliding with Chase Utley at home plate. The results should be available sometime Thursday afternoon, at which point more will be known about his status.

