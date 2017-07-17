Cubs' Ian Happ: Collects two hits Sunday
Happ went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Orioles.
The rookie continues to find himself in the lineup most days, and he's produced 13 home runs, 33 RBI and an .859 OPS in 195 at-bats. With fairly regular playing time in a potent Chicago lineup, Happ could be in for a big second half of the season.
More News
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...