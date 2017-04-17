Happ went 2-for-4 on Sunday and hit his sixth home run of the season, which is the most in the minor leagues.

No other player in the Pacific Coast League or International League has even five home runs, so Happ's power has been really impressive in the early going. The Cubs' No. 2 prospect, Happ could make his MLB debut later this season.

