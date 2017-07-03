Happ went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's win over the Reds. He also stole a base.

Happ went deep against Reds starter Tim Adelman in the second and fourth innings, with the first blast a two-run shot. The rookie now has 12 home runs in just 159 at-bats, and his slash line is up to a solid .264/.331/.566. Look for the 22-year-old to continue receiving regular playing time in a strong Cubs lineup, which should give him the chance to put up an excellent second half of the season.