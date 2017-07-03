Cubs' Ian Happ: Has big game Sunday
Happ went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's win over the Reds.
Happ went deep off of Reds starter Tim Adelman in the second and fourth innings, with the first blast a two-run shot. Happ now has 12 home runs in just 159 at-bats, and his slash line is up to a solid .264/.331/.566. Look for the 22-year-old to continue receiving regular playing time in a strong Cubs lineup, which should give him the chance to put up an excellent second half of the season.
