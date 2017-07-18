Happ is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves.

Happ has doubled in two straight contests and holds a .925 OPS over the past 30 games, but he'll get his first day off since June 12. Albert Almora will patrol center field in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast