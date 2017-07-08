Paredes went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI for Low-A South Bend in a win over Dayton on Friday.

It was the 18-year-old's first two-homer game of his professional career, while the four RBI matched his season high. Paredes' contact-hitting skills have always been regarded as a strength, but he's flashed more pop than the Cubs' brass anticipated in his first year of full-season ball. After providing only two long balls across two levels in 2016, the Mexican-born shortstop is already up to seven midway through the 2017 campaign. He's now slashing .261/.342/.414 across 300 plate appearances, an impressive line for a player much younger than the average Midwest Leaguer.