Paredes, 18, is slashing .313/.353/.406 across 34 plate appearances with Low-A South Bend this season.
One of the younger prospects in the Midwest League, Paredes has looked unfazed by the assignment after spending much of his first professional season in rookie ball. The Cubs are currently developing the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Paredes as a shortstop, but there's some thought that he may eventually move off the position to second or third base as he advances to the upper minors. Regardless, his success at the plate will likely guide his navigation through the system, and if his early results this season are any indication, he could very well be in line for a promotion to High-A Myrtle Beach later in 2017.
