Leathersich was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

Leathersich was added to the Chicago 40-man roster back in November, but it took the Cubs until July to award him his first potential major league opportunity. He'll give manager Joe Maddon another left-handed option in the bullpen, but isn't bad against righties either, limiting them to a .172 batting average at the Triple-A level this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories