Cubs' Jack Leathersich: Called up by Cubs
Leathersich was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
Leathersich was added to the Chicago 40-man roster back in November, but it took the Cubs until July to award him his first potential major league opportunity. He'll give manager Joe Maddon another left-handed option in the bullpen, but isn't bad against righties either, limiting them to a .172 batting average at the Triple-A level this season.
