Leathersich was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The left-hander appeared just once for the Cubs, giving up two runs in two-thirds of an inning. Leathersich has just 12.1 major-league innings to his name but carries a decent 3.65 ERA. Whenever he returns to the bigs, however, he'll occupy a low-leverage role.