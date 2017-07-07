Cubs' Jack Leathersich: Returned to Iowa
Leathersich was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The left-hander appeared just once for the Cubs, giving up two runs in two-thirds of an inning. Leathersich has just 12.1 major-league innings to his name but carries a decent 3.65 ERA. Whenever he returns to the bigs, however, he'll occupy a low-leverage role.
