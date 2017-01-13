Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Avoids arbitration

Arrieta agreed to a one-year, $15.6375 million deal with the Cubs on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

This is a monster number for Arrieta, but given his performance over the past three seasons, he would have had quite a compelling argument had his case gone to an arbiter. He makes for a low-end SP1 or high-end SP2 in fantasy leagues this season.