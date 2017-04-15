Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Fails to factor into decision
Arrieta (2-0) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Pirates.
Arrieta left the contest with a 6-3 lead before the Cubs bullpen imploded in the seventh inning, keeping him from securing his third win of the season. Although he's allowed six earned runs over 12.2 innings across his last two starts, he's supplying fantasy owners with the solid ratios they were expecting when selecting him on draft day. He'll make his next start Friday against the Reds.
