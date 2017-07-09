Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Falls to 8-7 with loss to Pirates

Arrieta (8-7) was charged with four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday. He struck out three.

This was a decent, if unremarkable, performance from Arrieta, who threw a seven-inning, one-hit gem his last time out. He was inconsistent throughout much of the first half, and his declining groundball rate and elevated HR/9 suggest we may see more of the same after the All-Star break.