Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Falls to 8-7 with loss to Pirates
Arrieta (8-7) was charged with four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday. He struck out three.
This was a decent, if unremarkable, performance from Arrieta, who threw a seven-inning, one-hit gem his last time out. He was inconsistent throughout much of the first half, and his declining groundball rate and elevated HR/9 suggest we may see more of the same after the All-Star break.
