Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Notches ninth win
Arrieta (9-7) allowed two runs, one of which was earned, on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 6.2 innings to earn the victory on Saturday against the Orioles.
Arrieta had a seven-run lead before giving up a run in the fifth inning, as he easily coasted to his ninth victory of the campaign. He's held opponents to one or fewer earned runs in three of his last five starts, but he's also been quite inconsistent, and fantasy owners will need to take the good along with the bad that comes with his 4.17 ERA. He'll make his next start Friday against the Cardinals.
