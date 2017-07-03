Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Seven scoreless innings in win over Reds

Arrieta (8-6) tossed seven scoreless innings in Sunday's win over the Reds, allowing one hit and two walks with six strikeouts.

Arrieta allowed a hit and a walk in the first inning, but he settled down thereafter and allowed just one man to reach over the next six frames. This stellar outing also came at a great time for the right-hander, who was coming off a terrible start against the Nationals on Tuesday in which he walked six while giving up five earned runs. Arrieta's recent inconsistency has his season ERA at 4.33, but he's shown signs of his 2016 form of late and will next enjoy a favorable matchup Saturday against the Pirates.