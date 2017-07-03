Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Seven scoreless innings in win
Arrieta (8-6) tossed seven scoreless innings in his Sunday win over the Reds, allowing one hit and two walks with six strikeouts.
Arrieta allowed a hit and a walk in the first inning, but he settled down thereafter and allowed just one man to reach over the next six frames. This stellar outing also came at a great time for the right-hander, who was coming off a terrible start against the Nationals on Tuesday in which he walked six while giving up five earned runs. Arrieta's recent inconsistency has his season ERA at 4.33, but he's shown signs of his 2016 form of late and will next enjoy a favorable matchup Saturday against the Pirates.
More News
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Struggles in loss to Nationals•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Goes seven strong in win over Marlins•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Chased again in fifth inning•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Dealing with cut on thumb•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Gets no-decision Sunday•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Holds Marlins to two hits over six frames•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...