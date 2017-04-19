Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Starting Saturday instead of Friday

Arrieta will have his next start pushed back to Saturday against the Reds, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The switch seems to be a strategic attempt to avoid having Jon Lester start against the Red Sox next week, but also allows Arrieta to avoid facing the Pirates. The right-hander allowed three earned runs over 5.2 innings in his last start against Pittsburgh, whereas Lester held the same lineup silent. Nonetheless, Arrieta is off to another solid start on the season and remains one of the most dominant aces in the league.